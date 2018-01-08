Obituaries: Arthur R. Bredefeld

Arthur R. Bredefeld, 81, of Bristol, loving husband of Elaine (Lynch) Bredefeld, died peacefully on January 6, 2018 with his daughter and wife at his side. He was born on September 20, 1936 in Bristol to the late Oscar and Martha (Rindfleisch) Bredefeld.

He joined the U.S. Navy and honorably served as a SeaBee during the Korean War. Arthur used the construction skills he learned in the service to build his family’s first home single-handedly. He later built his own sailboat and enjoyed sailing Long Island Sound. Arthur worked as a tool designer and was self-employed for many years. He retired from AG Russel in Bristol.

He took up woodworking and painting in his retirement and belonged to The Brush and Palette Club. His paintings were displayed in many local art shows and he once had his own exhibit at the UConn Health Center Gallery. He was awarded the Holbein Award for acrylic painting, as well as awards from the Southington and New Britain Art Leagues.

Arthur enjoyed camping, summers at the family cottage in Madison, and golf, once scoring a hole-in-one. He was a member of the B.P.O.E., the American Legion, and the P.L.A.V. Post where he enjoyed running the setback league. Arthur was a beloved husband and father and loyal friend. He could turn his hand to anything, and left the world a better place.

In addition to his wife of 54 years, Arthur is also survived by his daughter, Erin Bredefeld, of Bristol and several extended family members and friends, including his lifelong friend, Don Tartarelli of Terryville. He is predeceased by his brothers, Emil and Roy Bredefeld.

A prayer service for Arthur will be celebrated on Wednesday (January 10, 2018) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 at 12 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday (January 10, 2018) between 10 AM and 12 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit Arthur’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com