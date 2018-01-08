Obituaries: Barbara Eileen Coffey

Barbara Eileen Coffey, 68, of Bristol, CT recently passed away. She was born in Bristol on September 24, 1949 to John J. and Anna V. Coffey. Barbara graduated from Bristol Central High School and went on to receive a Business Degree from Briarwood College. Barbara took pride in working as a Property Manager in Orlando Florida for many years, and worked for Arrow Electronics in Ft Lauderdale. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 2, Bristol, Ct. and the Bristol Senior Center. She cherished her family and friends and was a huge animal lover. Barbara is survived by her Sister Carolyn Rossi/Coffey of Bristol, brothers, Thomas and wife Marilyn of Longs, S.C., Robert and wife Darlene of Bristol and William (Barry) of Bristol; several nieces and nephews including Brian Coffey of Bristol, Dina Annino of Middletown CT, John Rossi of Newbury Port Mass. Nicole Elliot of Burlington Ct and John and Barry Coffey of Flordia and countless friends. Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents, brothers John and Daniel Coffey, Her nephew Tommy Rossi and Niece Raelyn Coffey. Barbara had a wonderful free spirit, zest for life, great sense of humor, ability to light up a room, love of cooking, and many other talents that will be celebrated at a service on Thursday, January 11, 2018 from 1:30 to-3:30 pm at O’Brien’s Funeral Home , Forestville, CT followed by a reception at the American Legion Hall at 22 Hooker Court, Bristol. The burial will be at the family’s discretion at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main Street, Terryville, CT 06786.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

