Obituaries: Donald A. Wood

Donald A. Wood, 80, loving husband of the late Arline (Blanchette) Wood and Emily (Scoville) Daveluy, died peacefully at home on January 7, 2018 with his family at his side. He was born on March 2, 1937 to the late Joseph and Anna (Bradley) Wood.

Donald was born and raised in Bristol and spent his career at New Departure for 35 years before he retired. He was a member of the Elks Club and enjoyed fishing, women’s Uconn basketball and going to the casino.

Donald is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law: Donald Jr. and Merry Wood of Bristol, Brian and Maureen Wood of Bristol; daughter and son-in-law: Debbie Wood and T.O. Sullivan of Bristol; and seven grandchildren: Victoria, Andrew, Joseph, Jacob and Keith Wood and Teallia and Emily Sullivan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (January 9, 2018) 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Tuesday (January 9, 2018) between 8:30 and 10 A.M.

Please visit Donald’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com