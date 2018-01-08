Obituaries: Helen Mary Kuharski

Helen Mary (Borkoski) Kuharski

September 25, 1922 – January 7, 2018

Helen passed away peacefully on January 7, 2018. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Orsini and husband Anthony, and Bernadette Murray and husband Daniel. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Richard Hebert, Kate Patla and husband Craig, and Lauren Damboragian and husband Daren. Helen also leaves behind five beloved great grandchildren: Abbey Stackpole, Erin and William Patla and Alexa and Brandon Damboragian and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-eight years Henry (Korkey) Kuharski as well as her siblings Edmund Borkoski, Stella Emery, Elizabeth Allen, Richard Borkoski and Dorothy Biscoe.

Born in Przasnysz, Poland, Helen immigrated to the United States as a very young child with her family and settled in Terryville, CT. After graduating from hairdressing school, Helen began a lifelong career as a beautician which included owning and operating her own salon and teaching at the Connecticut School of Hairdressing. She was well into her 80s when she retired from her hairdressing career, happily serving her clients in local area nursing homes.

As a lifelong parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Helen was an active member of many of the church’s charitable organizations including the Rosary Society, serving as its President for many years. She especially enjoyed singing her beloved hymns with the St. Casimir Church choir.

She truly loved cooking and baking with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, passing down cherished family recipes including pierogis, galumpki, babka bread, and her famous apple pie and potato salad. In her later years, she returned to her birthplace in Poland with her grandson, Richard. While in Poland she was able to reconnect with family and recapture memories of her childhood.

The family would like to sincerely thank all of the caregivers at Sheriden Woods Health Center, especially Cindy and Wendy, for making her last days so pleasant and peaceful.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzhemer’s Foundation of America in memory of Helen.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 10th, 11:30AM from the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville to St. Casimir Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00PM. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00AM to 11:30AM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com