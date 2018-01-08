Obituaries: Margaret Ruel

Ruel, Margaret Ida, 90, of Bristol, widow of the late Archie Ruel, passed away Dec. 12, 2017 at Sheriden Woods in Bristol. Born on May 24, 1927 in Bristol, CT, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Harry and Louise (Messner) Robinson. Margaret had worked for Tracy Driscoll as their bookkeeper for many years before her retirement in the 1990’s. She enjoyed playing computer games, such as, Solitaire and Hearts, and when it came to card games, Margaret’s game of choice was Cribbage. She was an excellent Cribbage player and would play with anyone who wanted to play. When she was able, Margaret attended Asbury United Methodist Church in Forestville and was a very active member of the church community. Margaret leaves two sons and daughters-in-law Archie and Jacinta Ruel of Bristol, CT and Edward and Carol Ruel of East Hartford, CT; a sister Ruth West of Forestville, CT; four grandchildren Patrick and Sean Ruel, and Scott and Jason Ruel, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers George and Henry Robinson and two sisters Marianne Lyons and Louise Robinson. A memorial service. will be held Jan. 13, 2018 at 12 pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, with Rev. Laura Galbraith pastor, of Asbury U.M.C officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be from 10am – 12pm prior to the memorial service on Saturday morning. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

