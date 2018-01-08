Obituaries: Robert Ugliarolo

Robert Ugliarolo, 71, of Plymouth, passed away Sunday January 7, 2018 at home surrounded by his family and friends.

Bob was born September 27, 1946 in Belleville, NJ, son of the late Nicholas and Anna (Spadofora) Ugliarolo. At the time of his retirement he was a Sergeant with the Plymouth Police Dept. which he served for 36 years. He was past president and vice president of the Plymouth Police union. Bob loved spending time with his family and friends, and cowboy shooting. He was a firearms instructor and was a member of SASS.

He is survived by his son, Nicholas Ugliarolo of Plymouth; his daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Ronald Aronoff of Orlando, FL and their mother, Ann Marie Ganem of Terryville; his sister Camille McGrath and her husband Edward of Rock Tavern, NY and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Wednesday January 10th from 6:00 to 8:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com