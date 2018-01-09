K of C holding free throw contest

Plainville Knights of Columbus council is hosting the local level contest of the 2018 Knights of Columbus Basketball Free Throw Championship.

All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition. The contest will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. at the Our Lady of Mercy Church Parish Center. The doors will open for practice at 2:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Knights members and JR Heating and Cooling. Prizes will be given to each age group winner. Refreshments will also be provided.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions.

International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from the state level competitions.

All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. Last year more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3,600 local competitions.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent.

For more information, contact Rich Dziura (860)747-5451.