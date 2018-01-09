Obituaries: Nicholas J. Manocchio Sr.

Nicholas J. Manocchio Sr., 87, of Harwinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday January 6, 2018 at Bristol Hospital.

Nicholas was born October 14, 1930 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Dominick and Frances (Nestico) Manocchio. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Avon Mfg. of Avon. He was a member of the Bristol Fish & Game Club and Bristol DAV.

He is survived by his son, Nicholas Manocchio and his wife Lynn of Bristol, his daughters, Debbie Buckley and her husband Don of NJ, Irene Cochran and her husband Arnie of Harwinton, Mary Lou Manocchio of Bristol, Lori Manocchio of NJ; his sisters, Anna Tonon of Southington, Frances Teti of Bristol, Kathy Baldaccini and her husband Dan of Bristol, Theresa Zukowski and her husband James of Bristol, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, Anthony Manocchio and sisters, Josephine Barcikowski and Jennie Amelotte.

Funeral services will be held 11:00AM on Friday, Jan 12th at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, CT. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Friday morning from 9:30 to 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 191 Riverside Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Please insert Flag.

Photo Attached:

BRISTOL PRESS