Cones for Kids to help Boys & Girls Club

FIC Restaurants, Inc. (Friendly’s restaurants) and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have kicked off their annual Valentine’s Day “Cones for Kids” fundraising campaign at over 250 Friendly’s restaurants in 14 states. Now through Feb. 13, 2018, guests dining at their neighborhood Friendly’s restaurant will receive a Valentine’s Day-themed “Kid Card” in exchange for a $1 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The coupon book, featuring delicious deals and coupons good for one Free Cone, is redeemable at all Friendly’s restaurants from Feb. 14, through March 18.

For those who are simply “young at heart,” but still wish to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a $1 donation, an Adult Coupon Book featuring the following five delectable offers is also available:

$5 off $25 purchase

$3 off $15 purchase

Free kids meal with adult entrée

BOGO any size xundae

$3.99 Big-Two-Do® On Weekends