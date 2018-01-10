Historical society holding pasta meal for scholarship fundraiser, Jan. 18

The Annual Scholarship Pasta Dinner of the Bristol Historical Society will be held at Nuchie’s, Central Street, Forestville on Thursday, Jan. 18 with a snow date of Jan. 25. The supper is from 5 to 7 p.m. and all Bristol Historical Society members and the public are welcome.

This event is held as a fundraiser for the historical society’s Scholarship Fund. The grant is then awarded to a local high school senior that has been chosen from numerous individuals who apply for the Bristol Historical Society Grant.

The presentation is made at the Annual Dinner which will be held on May 17, 2018.