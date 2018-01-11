Chamber offering trip to Spain

From: Katie D’Agostino [k.dagostino@centralctchambers.org]

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce announced it will be working with CI Destinations to offer a fully escorted tour of Spain and Costa del Sol.

On the trip attendees will explore Malaga, Granada, Gibraltar, Seville, Mijas, Cordoba and Ronda with the chamber of commerce.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce and CI Destinations will host an informative presentation at noon at the chamber offices located at 440 N. Main Street in Bristol. Interested individuals are encouraged to join as CI Destinations will go over the day-by-day itinerary, trip highlights, inclusions, cost, and optional trips. A free tour to Mijas will be given to everyone who books a trip (value of $82 per person).

The nine day trip departs on Oct. 24 and includes round trip airfare, airline fuel surcharges, taxes and fees, seven nights first class hotel, 13 meals, sightseeing, admissions per itinerary, professional tour manager, baggage handling, and hotel transfers for $2,799. Save $100 if you put your deposit down by March 31, 2018. For $599 more, participants can add on an optional trip to Madrid post tour extension.

Space is limited.

For more information, contact the chamber at (860) 584-4718 or visit www.centralctchambers.org. The full itinerary and reservation form are also available to download at www.centralctchambers.org.