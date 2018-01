SUNDAY, JAN. 14

BRISTOL

AMERICAN LEGION POST 2 MONTHLY BREAKFAST. 8 to 11 a.m. American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Ct., Bristol. $7.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Menu: Eggs (any style), omelet, sausages, ham, pancakes, bread, butter, home fries, orange juice, coffee, tea, milk. Knights of Columbus Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $8 per adults. Children under 6, free. (860) 690-1516. Tickets available at the door.