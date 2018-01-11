Kids listings, starting Jan. 12

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

BRISTOL

CREATE YOUR STORYBOOK ADVENTURE FOR FAMILIES. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children will enjoy book-readings with a variety of children’s authors including local author Donna LeBlanc, storytellers from the Bristol Public Library and more. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $10 per person. Members and children under 1, free. (860) 314-1400. www.ImagineNation.org

NATIONAL RUBBER DUCKY DAY. All day. Color and craft many rubber ducky creations. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 6.

ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL PLACEMENT EXAM. 7:45 a.m. For prospective grade 9 and grade 10 students. There also will be a financial assistance information session. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Pre-register. www.spchs.com. Placement exam, $25. (860)584-0911, ext 34, mcrowley@spchs.com

SUNDAY, JAN. 14

BRISTOL

POKEMON CLUB. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Come to the library and join. Crafts and fun. Find Pokémon characters, test your Pokémon knowledge, and explore Pokémon books. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com. (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

READ TO A FRIENDLY DOG. 2 to 3 p.m. Practice reading aloud to a dog. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

MONDAY, JAN. 15

CELEBRATE DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore Dr. King’s vision of a world without limitations. Share your dreams and visions and participate in a variety of special workshops throughout the day in the Museum Studios. Children create their own sign of freedom and participate in a Peace March at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $10 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.ImagineNation.org

TUESDAY, JAN. 16

BRISTOL

APPRECIATE A DRAGON DAY. All day. Color and draw your own dragon and check out a dragon book, too. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 6.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.