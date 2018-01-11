Music listings, starting Jan. 12

FRIDAY, JAN. 12

OTHER

GUITARIST BEPPE GAMBETTA. 7:30 p.m. Presented by GuitartownCT Productions. Master of acoustic guitar who has performed with many greats on the folk scene. Best Video Film and Cultural Center, 1842 Whitney Ave., Hamden. $25 at the door.

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

BRISTOL

SCHNEIDER FAMILY TRIO. Presented by the Cup of Grace Coffeehouse. Food, fellowship, music, more. Cup of Grace Coffeehouse, Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. (860) 402-7555. GraceBaptistCT.com.

SUNDAY, JAN. 14

BRISTOL

THE LOST ACRES STRING BAND. 1 p.m. (Snow date Jan. 21) Old and new fiddle tunes, string band blues, swing, Irish/Scottish, Appalachian/old time and exotic originals. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.