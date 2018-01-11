Obituaries: Betty Ann Letourneau

Betty Ann Letourneau, 62, Bristol, passed away at her home on Friday (January 5, 2018). Betty was born in Hartford on November 20, 1955 to the late Norman and Armande (Labbe) Dube. Betty spent her career excelling in several different positions within her 25 years with Otis Lines. She truly loved her job. When she wasn’t working, however, she enjoyed spending her time outdoors, tending to her gardens or mowing the yard. She was also a fashionista, always looking for something trendy and good deals. She was always very neighborly, keeping an eye out for everyone making sure that neighbors, friends and family were well taken care of. She spent many years as a caregiver for her mother. Betty was also known to enjoy a night out for good food and hopefully a little dancing. She always had a way of getting everyone out on the dance floor with her. Betty loved camping and traveling, especially to Arizona. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and she was always there for them in every way that she could be. Betty is survived by two daughters: Cathy and her husband Ron LaChance, Harwinton, Stacy Letourneau, Wolcott; son: Marc Letourneau, New Orleans, LA; brother: Dennis Dube, Plainville, two sisters: Susan Dube, Bristol, Eleanor Dube, Bristol; six grandchildren: Eric Letourneau, Tina Letourneau, Raymond Tattersall III, Anthony Cutler, Taylor LaChance, Megan LaChance; great-granddaughter: Ella Norton; aunt: Yvonne St. Amant; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was pre-deceased by her longtime friend and previous husband: Bruno Letourneau; and sister: Donna Dube. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 prior to the service on Sunday (January 14, 2018) between 10 AM and 1 PM. Funeral services will be celebrated at 1 PM at Funk Funeral Home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Betty’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

