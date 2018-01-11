Obituaries: Grace Branchaud

Grace Branchaud, 88, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of the late Albert F. Branchaud who passed in 2014.

Grace was born in Bristol on February 23, 1929, daughter of the late Archie and Maria (Laverdiere) LaRoche. She was a member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville and enjoyed cooking, playing cards with family and friends as well as piecing together 1,000 piece puzzles.

She leaves her sons, David Branchaud of Terryville, Thomas Branchaud of West Simsbury; daughters Doreen Zering and her husband Frederick and Carol Grenier and her husband Ronald all of Bristol, Joan Pratt and her husband Charles of Farmington, Ruth Berner and her husband Chris of Marana, AZ and Nancy Mazza and her husband Joseph of Berlin; sister Pauline Niwinski of Middletown; grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Rebecca and Matthew Zering, Amy Lomnicky, Amanda Grenier, Sean and Kaitlyn Pratt, Nicholas and Alexander Mazza; great granddaughter Isabella Grace Lomnicky and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Cecile & Rita LaRoche.

Grace’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol and will proceed to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held at the funeral Home on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew School, 33 Welch St., Forestville, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Grace’s memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.