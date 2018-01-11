Obituaries: Marion J. Hinchliff

Marion J. Hinchliff, 94, of Bristol, widow of Thomas H. Hinchliff, died on Tuesday (January 9, 2018) at The Pines at Bristol. Marion was born in Bristol on June 2, 1923 and was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Hoerner) Hinchliffe. A lifelong Bristol resident, she attended local schools and had worked for Quinion Oil Co. Marion is survived by her daughter: Margaret Veronese of Bristol. She was predeceased by her son-in-law: Joseph Veronese. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday (January 12, 2017) between 12 Noon and 1 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a funeral service at 1 PM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Please visit Marion’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

