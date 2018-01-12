Dr. King’s legacy saluted

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be commemorated in the area and across the state this weekend and Monday.

Here are some of the activities scheduled to allow you to celebrate the man who pushed the nation’s Civil Rights Movement forward in the 1960s.

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast.

On Monday, Jan. 15, the Bristol chapter of the NAACP will be honoring the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a community breakfast and presentation at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol. The program will begin promptly at 8 a.m.

The theme of the morning is “Unlocking A Brighter Future.” The featured speaker will be Samuel Galloway Ed.D. Galloway currently serves as the director of Human Resources for the Bristol Board of Education. Prior to coming to Bristol, he was the principal at Bloomfield High School. Galloway is also a veteran who left his post in Bloomfield to spend 18 months in northern Iraq pursuing terrorism suspects.

Tickets for the breakfast are available for adults at a cost of $12, and $6 for children aged 12 and under.

To purchase tickets, contact Lexie Mangum at (860)582-2899, or email Bristolctnaacp@gmail.com.

Worship service saluting Dr. King

The First Baptist Church of Southington will be celebrating the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday, Jan. 14 during the 10 a.m. worship service. The theme of this year’s service is “Continue to Serve.”

Guest speakers will be Missy Cipriano of Southington Bread for Life and Janet Mellon of Southington Community Services. Special music will be provided by the Rev. Christopher P. Adams, chaplain at the Children’s Home of Cromwell.

First Baptist Church established this event 22 years ago as the only Southington community program celebrating King. In keeping with the church’s tradition, one student from each of the DePaolo and Kennedy middle schools will be presented with an award in King’s honor, this year at their respective schools.

The public is welcome and a reception will follow the service.

FirstBaptistChurch of Southington is located at 581 Meriden Ave.

For more information, call the church office at (860) 628-8121 or visit First Baptist Church – Southington on Facebook.

Activities for kids to celebrate Dr. King

Honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15 at Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center located at One Pleasant St. from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests at the Imagine Nation will explore Dr. King’s vision of a world without limitations. Guests are asked to share their dreams and visions and participate in a variety of special workshops throughout the day in the museum’s studios. Children can create their very own sign of freedom and participate in a Peace March at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free.

For further information, visit www.imaginenation.org

Community Day at NBMAA

At the New Britain Museum of American Art on Monday, Jan. 15. guests can enjoy free admission to the museum all day and participate in a variety of activities.

In conjunction with the museum’s featured exhibition NEW/NOW: Francisca Benítez, visitors will learn about connections between activism and Deaf culture, including the important role that the National Association of the Deaf played, in the passage of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 1990, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and other key civil rights laws.

The museum will offer short films in the American Savings Foundation Art & Education Center about the use of American Sign Language in today’s popular culture. Although interpretation services for this event cannot be offered, most information will be available in either a written format or with video subtitles.

The community day runs from 12 to 5 p.m. at the NBMAA, 56 Lexington St., New Britain.

For more information, go to www.NBMAA.org

MLK Day honored in Hartford

The Wadsworth Atheneum, 300 Main St., Hartford will offer free family programs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15.

Among the programs offered is “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.” Express love, celebrate community, and practice empathy for others through art-making, performances, tours, and more.

For more information, visit www.TheWadsworth.org