Obituaries: Mary Elizabeth Franckowski

Mary Elizabeth (Whitman) Franckowski went to eternal rest with her savior on January 9, 2018 at her home.

She was born to the late Burt and Sarah (Griggs) Whitman and grew up in West Willington, CT and it was there she graduated in the class of 1956 at Windham High School. She also attended beauty school in Hartford earning her Hairdressing license in 1959.

She was married to Henry John Franckowski on May 21, 1960 and resided in New Britain for 42 years before moving to Bristol in 2001. Mary loved to garden, animals, paintings, story writing and spending time with her beloved family and friends and she was a gentle soul who was always ready to lend a hand and show love to those around her. Mary worked as a casher at Caldors and Walmart before retiring in 2001. She was a devoted volunteer as director of the 980 house thrift store at St. Jeromes Church and Congregant for 44 years also singing in the choir.

Mary leaves behind her beloved husband of 57 years and three children: Carl Franckowski and her daughter in-law Carol Franckowski of West Islip, NY Susan and son in-law Jack Lloyd of Itaska, Illinois as well as a son, Moses Cryer and his beloved fiancée Janice Walker.

She had three granddaughters: Rebecca Harrison and her husband Steven Harrison, Sarah Franckowski and Jordan Lloyd. She was predeceased by her loving in-laws Raymond and Anna Franckowski.

Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday January 16th at the Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville on January 17th at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in the Spring.

Memorial donations may be made online at ALZ.org or the Alzheimer’s Association CT Chapter P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Dunnfh.com