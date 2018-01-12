Obituaries: Randall C. Holmes

Randall C. “Randy” Holmes, 57, of Bristol, died on Monday (January 8, 2018) at Bristol Hospital. Randy was born in Bristol on April 19, 1960 and was a son of Dorothy (Archambeault) Holmes of Bristol and the late William Holmes. He was raised in Wolcott where he graduated from Wolcott High High School before moving to Bristol. He enjoyed his work as a cook at different establishments including the Apple Barrel at Lyman Orchards. He will be missed by his cat, Patches. In addition to his mother, Randy is survived by a brother, Scot Holmes of Terryville; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Robin and Art Hislop of Southington and Michelle Holmes of Bristol; a beloved niece: Sarah Michaud and her husband, Brandon; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by three brothers: William Holmes, Jr., David Holmes, and Todd Holmes. Funeral services and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Randy’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

