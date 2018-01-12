Pavalock-D’Amato throws hat in ring for 77th district reelection

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Republican Cara Pavalock-D’Amato has filed the paperwork to seek another term in the 77th district of the House of Representatives in November.

No Democrat has stepped forward yet to challenger her.

The past two years of her tenure saw a tooth and nail fight between the Democrats, Gov. Dannel Malloy and the Republicans over the state budget.

Despite the turmoil in Hartford, Pavalock-D’Amato said, “I decided to run again because a system runs well when there are checks and balances. Hartford has had a one party rule for the past 30 years and I believe that I offer a more balanced, constitutionally focused approach that wasn’t there before.”

As a legislator these past four years, Pavalock-D’Amato said, “The best part has been getting to meet a lot of people and seeing how everyone contributes to make Bristol the great city it is. I always tell my coworkers at the capitol that Bristol has the best voters and it’s true.”

Additionally, the Republican said, “I am fortunate enough to get to attend events and ceremonies so I get to see the many talents of my constituents. From Girl Scouts/Eagle Scouts to the Police Explorers, the various veterans organizations, churches and all my friends at the Senior Center —just to name a few— they all work together to provide support for our community. It is pretty amazing.”

If she is returned to the General Assembly by voters in November, “My main priority is to get a better budget passed. I did not like and did not vote for the budget that was recently adopted.”

Pavalock-D’Amato explained, “We were given two hours to read an 800 page bill. That is not competent governing.”

“Soon after it was passed we learned of some of its devastating effects, like cutting Medicare and prescription help to seniors,” said the Bristol Republican. “I could not support a budget that with one hand gave money to Hartford and pet projects and with the other hurt our most vulnerable, needy citizens.”

“I also want to continue to fight to make Connecticut more business friendly,” said Pavalock-D’Amato. “As a small business owner practicing law, I understand the need for less regulation and more support. I am currently working with the (Bristol) Chamber of Commerce to narrow what policies within each of their industries they would like to see changed.”

Also, she said, “Protection of constitutional rights is important to my constituents so it is always a priority for me as well.”

Asked how she hopes to be part of the solution in Hartford, Pavalock-D’Amato said, “My job is to be a representative for the people of the 77th district so making myself available and listening is key. You can’t go wrong when your decisions follow the Constitution and reflect what the people really want. You’d be surprised how many representatives at the Capitol forget that we were elected to represent the interests of our constituents, not our own interests and not our party.”

With four years under her belt, the legislator has seen her perspective change about what happens in Hartford. “When I first started I thought that passing bills was our primary job but as time has passed I have learned that passing bills is the least important thing we do.”

She explained, “Listening and helping constituents is by far the most important aspect of my job and by far the most gratifying.”