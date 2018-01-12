Police blotter for Jan. 12

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Richard Domic Lemke, 20, of 410 Emmett St., Apt. 58, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with restricted turns failure to signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance or less than half ounce of cannabis.
- David Mancini, 56, of 41 Miller Rd. Unit 44, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with reckless driving, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Jorge A. Santos, 48, of 45 Maple St., 64, Plainville was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with reckless driving, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Lameisha Sherman, 42, 34 Caesar Dr., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with failure to comply with a fingerprint request, interfering with an officer, and second degree breach of peace.
- Jessica L. Van Beveren, 38, of 291 Park St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Nathan Brown, 34, of 35 Hull St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with credit card theft and receiving goods or services obtained illegally. In another incident, he was charged with first degree larceny, third degree robbery, second degree breach of peace, and interfering with a 911 call.
- Shawn Dean Martin, 48, of 231 Old Orchard Rd., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Tarik Mathis, 18, of 225 Newell Ave., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance (first offense).
- Carmela Minacci, 31, of 10 Dudley St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Lameisha Sherman, 42, of 34 Caesar Dr., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Gavin Hale Daddario, 18, of 46 Bernside Dr., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with traveling unreasonably fast, possession of drug paraphernalia and less than a one-half ounce of marijuana; possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance (first offense).
- Nathan Ford, 37, 37 Murray Rd., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with second degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
- James Lebel, 39, of 2 Riverwalk Dr., Brooklyn was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Tiana Terresia Torruella-Hall, 22, of 215 Rose Circle, Middletown was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Anetsie Villanti, 24, of 10 Pinebrook Terrace, Apt. 4, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny, second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
- Cameron J. Villanti, 25, of 51 Pleasantview Ave., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 29 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and third degree strangulation.
- Saul Santos, 39, of 41 Beaver St., Apt. 21, New Britain was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with failure to drive in the proper lane, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance or less than a half-ounce of cannabis.
- Philip Oakes, 62 of no certain address, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with third degree larceny. In another incident, he was charged with fifth degree larceny, credit card theft, illegal use of credit card, and identity theft in the second degree.
- Catherine Romines, 55, of 23 Division St., Apt. 1A, Bristol was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged operation while under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane.
- Dustin Jonathan Varrell, 26, of 108 Judd St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Jason A. Willard, 39, of 56 Park St., Bristol was arrested on Dec. 31 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Heather Duperry, 36, of 23 Kenney St. 2, Apt. 2, Bristol was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with first degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of restraining order, and second degree reckless endangerment.
- Dillon Harrison, 24, of 100 Concord St., Apt. 2, New Britain was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with operation while under the influence, restricted turns failure to signal, and cell phone operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone.
- Alexis Longo, 19, of 188 Maple St., Bristol was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with first degree criminal trespass and criminal violation of protection.
- Nicole A. Bosse, 31, of 15 Woodchuck Lane, Bristol was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance or less than a half ounce of cannabis.
- Daniela Dinino, 30, of 93 Webster Rd., Berlin, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Donald Daryl Ouellette, 46, 22 Ingraham Place, Bristol was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree threatening.
- Samuel Ramos, 35, of 76 Mountain View Ave., Bristol was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- James Michael Joyce, 24, of 210 Goodwin St., Bristol was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Alan Cabiya, 35, of 13 William St., Bristol was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Masaca Sacamy Creque, 32, of 57 Bingham St., Bristol was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with failure to comply with fingerprint request, injury/risk/impairing morals, second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Lisa Fitzpatrick, 48, of 13 William St., Bristol was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.