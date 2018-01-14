Fire report for Jan. 12

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Dec. 29

3 Town Line, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

63 Amy Lane, detector activation, no fire- unintentional.

King Street and Farmington Avenue, EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.

56 Rich Lane, outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire.

36 Rich Lane, outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.

36 Burlington Ave., water problem, other.

657 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

424 Lake Ave.,, cooking fire, confined to container.

303 Main St., water problem, other.

975 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

440 Brewster Rd., carbon monoxide incident.

90 Church Ave, system malfunction, other.

113 Melrose St. alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

Dec. 30

565 Clark Ave., oil or other combustible liquid, oil or other combustible, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

200 Blakeslee St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Maple Street and Woodland Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Center Street and Summer Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

39 Washington St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Tulip Street and Park Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

55 Gaylord St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Prospect Street and Munchausen Avenue, power line down.

Dec. 31

Willis Street and City Line, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

3 Talmadge St., gas leak (natural or LPG).

414 Broad St., building or structure weakened or collapsed.

121 Arlington St., gas leak (Natural gas or LPG).

332 Shagbark Dr., lock-out.

Robin Street, outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.

20 Oaken Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

149 Mark St., building or structured weakened or collapsed.

Birch Street and Pine Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 24 Goodwin St., lock-out.

Jan. 1

632 King St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

238 Morningside Dr. East Dr., lock-out.

49 West St., system malfunction, other.

424 West St., water or steam leak.

107 Rockwell Ave., water problem, other

Middle Street and Riverside Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

30 Sheila Ct., water problem, other.

74 George St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Jan. 2

87 Meadow St., lock-out.

1019 Farmington Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

140 Park St., water problem, other.

Riverside Avenue and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

16 Owsianko Lane, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

364 West St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

59 North Main St., sprinkler activation, no fire-unintentional.

Route 72 and Lincoln Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

815 Farmington Ave., hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

665 Terryville Ave., water or steam leak.

55 Gaylord St., lock-out.

321 Matthews St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

43 Cabot St., water or steam leak.

50 Emmett St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Jan. 3

Birge Road and Burlington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

424 Lake Ave., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

53 Mark St., combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition, other.

40 South St., water problem, other.

287 West St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

511 Emmett St., good intent call, other.

480 Wolcott St., smoke scare, odor of smoke.

935 Middle St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

230 Blakeslee St., water problem, other.

283 Camp St., water problem, other.

108 Stafford Ave., excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition.

Jan. 4

1175 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

1444 Farmington Ave.,

123 Willcox St., power line down.

420 Emmett St., water problem, other.

24 Woodard Dr., carbon monoxide incident.

28 Pardee St., good intent call, other.

Jan. 5

Clark Avenue and Terryville Avenue.

17 Hull St., water or steam leak.