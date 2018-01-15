Obituaries: Anna Serratore

Anna (Caminiti) Serratore, 89, of Bristol, widow of Vito “Weet” Serratore, died on Sunday (January 14, 2018) at Village Green. Anna was born on May 24, 1928 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Charles and Santa (Deusa) Caminiti. She was a lifelong Bristol resident where she was member of St. Anthony Church and the St. Anthony Church Rosary Society. Anna was employed at Superior Electric prior to retiring. Anna enjoyed volunteering in retirement, she volunteered at Bristol Hospital and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce as well as mentoring school children for the Bristol Board of Education. Anna is survived by a son: Francis C. Serratore of Bristol; a daughter and son-in-law: Cynthia A. and Joseph DeCarolis of East Greenwich, RI; daughters-in-law, Kristen Serratore of Southington and Ann Clark of Fairfield; two brothers: Joseph and James Caminiti of Bristol; a sister: Cecile Whinnem of Bristol; two grandsons: Joseph Frank DeCarolis and his wife Christine, and Josh Michael DeCarolis; three great grandchildren: Elisa, Nicholas, and Katherine DeCarolis; and several nieces and nephews including Donna Urbinati with whom she was very close. She was predeceased by a daughter: Diane M. Serratore; three brothers: Albert, William, and Antonio Caminiti; a sister: Connie DeVito; and a grandson: Michael Serratore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (January 19, 2018), at 11:30 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Anthony Church Rosary Society, c/o St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010 or to St. Paul Catholic High School Gymnasium Fund, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Anna’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

