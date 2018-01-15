Obituaries: Brian Michael Theriault

Brian Michael Theriault, 31, of Bristol, husband of Danielle (Foster) Theriault, passed away on Tuesday (January 9, 2018). Brian was born on March 12, 1986 to Michael and Trina (Johnston) Theriault. Brian was raised in the Church and he graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School. Brian worked in the family business, Malco, Inc., making Brass Traditions Lighting where he excelled as a skilled craftsman. He practiced Judo with his father, achieving his brown belt and competing in national competitions with competitors from all over the world, winning many trophies and awards as he progressed. Brian was also a skilled baseball player, playing in the All-Star League and receiving several trophies in his baseball career as well. He was always an outdoors enthusiast, whether it was camping, kayaking or any other activity. He invented the XEUS solar indestructible flashlights. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping with his wife and Katniss, his Bengal cat, flying with his Dad or working on his truck. In addition to his wife and parents, Brian is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Robert and Jessica Theriault of Los Angeles, CA; two sisters and brother-in-law: Carolyn and Danny Palmquist of Bristol, Maggie Theriault of Bristol; nieces: Jolene and Norah, and maternal-grandmother: Barbara Keyes. Funeral services will be celebrated at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010 on Tuesday (January 16, 2018) at 11 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Monday (January 15, 2018) between 6 PM and 8 PM. Memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran School, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010, or MFN Meals for the Needy c/o Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Brian’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

