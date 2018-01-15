Obituaries: Michael L. Simon

Michael L. Simon, 64, of Bristol, died on Friday (January 12, 2018) at Genesis Village Green Center in Forestville. Mike was born in Elyria, OH on June 4, 1953 and was the son of Harold and Dorcas (Strouse) Simon of Bristol. He was raised in Bristol where he graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. Growing up, Michael was involved in Boy Scouts in both Troop 432 and Troop 8. In addition to his parents, Mike is survived by a brother: David Simon and his wife Lilibeth Simon of Bristol; and their children: Christine and Dale both of Bristol; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his brother Christopher Simon. He will be missed by his nephew Alan Simon; nieces: Kristina and Lynda Simon; grand-nephews and grand-nieces all of New York. Mike’s family would like to thank Amy, Rhonda and Heather from Always Best Care Group of Bristol for their kindness and care of Michael. The family would like to also express their gratitude to the staff of The Village Green for their exemplary care of Michael. Funeral services for Mike will be celebrated privately at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is assisting the family. Please visit Mike’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

