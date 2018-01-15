Obituaries: Richard Knowles Cole

Richard Knowles Cole, 72, of Burlington, husband of Barbara Cole, died at home on Thursday (January 11, 2018). Richard was born in Utica, New York on June 28, 1945 to the late Thomas Orlando Cole II and Dorothy Marion (Knowles) Cole.

Richard grew up in West Hartford before moving to Burlington. He retired from Welden Hardware in Simsbury. Richard enjoyed playing golf at Westwoods Golf Course. His favorite place to be was at the family’s summer home at Otter Lake in the Adirondack Park.

In addition to Barbara, Richard is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Colburn Thompson and Jim of Unionville; two sons: Brecon Cole and his partner Donna Cannon of Unionville, Andrew Cole and his fiancé Liz Lowery of Bristol; two granddaughters: Alma and Louise Thompson of Unionville; sister and brother-in-law: Cynthia Lawrence and Robert of Rockport, ME; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Thomas Cole III and his sister Barbara Oxholm.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (January 19, 2018) between 4 PM and 6 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Richard’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com