Obituaries: Thomas Lamar Caves, III

Thomas Lamar Caves, III, 92, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 7, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Frances (Masci) Caves.

Thomas was born in Lumberton, NC on December 1, 1925, son of the late Thomas L. Caves, II and Eva Lee (Brown) Caves. He was a machinist and had worked in quality control at both Ingraham Clock Co. and Wallace Barnes Group, Inc. Thomas was a proud World War 2 Veteran serving in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged as a Seaman 2nd Class. He received the WWII Victory Medal, American Area Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Medal and the Philippine Liberation Medal 2 Stars. He loved to read and was a fan of Classic Country Music. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees.

Besides his wife, he leaves his children, sons Thomas L. Caves, IV of Barkhampsted, Jonathan D. Caves and his wife Cheryl and Joel W. Caves all of Bristol; daughters Rebecca Fijalek and her husband Stanley of Bristol, Robin Leardi and her husband John of Newington; sister Edna Little of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Nephew Stanley Little; 9 grandchildren, Anthony, Michael and Jesse Caves, Frances Fijalek, Christina and Nicole Leardi and Jacquelyn Williams, Anthony Keddy and Paul Keddy, Jr.; Great Grandsons Thomas L. Caves, VI and Domenic Caves and Great Niece Julie Little. He was predeceased by his 2 grandchildren Kathleen McQuarrie and Thomas L. Caves, V.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the Graveside at the State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT . Navy Honors will be accorded.

O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Thomas’ memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.