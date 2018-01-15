Obituaries: William Moore

William (Bill) Moore, 90, widower of Joan (Dinelli) Moore, passed away on Saturday (January 13, 2018) at Sheriden Woods. Bill was born on January 30, 1927 to the late George and Anna (Bird) Moore in Bristol. Bill was a longtime Bristol resident, served in the United States Army, and was a retired employee of the City of Bristol. He enjoyed his family, daily walks on Memorial Boulevard, morning coffee with his friends at McDonalds, and summer vacations in Westbrook with his beloved wife Joan and the Przygocki family. Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Sean and Nancy Moore of Bristol; daughter Kelly Moore of Bristol; son Kevin Moore of Bristol and four grandchildren: Michael, Mallory, Ryan and Cord. In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was pre-deceased by his siblings: Thomas Moore and Irene Gamache; and daughter Marybeth. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Tuesday (January 16, 2018) between 5 and 7 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit William’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

