Obituaries: Guadalupe Sanmartin

Guadalupe Sanmartin, 70, of Bristol, loving wife of Luis ‘Camilo’ Alvarado, passed away at The Connecticut Hospice on Saturday (January 13, 2018). Guadalupe was born on August 28, 1947 in Ecuador to the late Francisco Sanmartin and Guadalupe Arevalo. Guadalupe spent her career following her true passion, raising her family. Family and God were the two most important pillars in her life. In addition to her husband, Guadalupe is survived by four sons and two daughters-in-law: Tito and Magdalena Alvarado, Luis Omar Alvarado, Jonathan Alvarado, Francisco Alvarado and Verenice Noriega; five daughters and five sons-in-law: Carmen and Carlos Rubio, Maijory and Nestaly Santiago, Johanna and Ariosto Jimenez, Diana and Amilcar Aviles, Belkis Alvarado and Diego Espinoza; 19 grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Panfilo Sanmartin and Celinda Iñiguez, Francisco and Mariana Galan; sister: Mercedes Sanmartin; brother-in-law: Victor Jimenez; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Guadalupe was pre-deceased by her oldest daughter: Edita Alvarado; two brothers: Nestor Sanmartin, Pepe (Salvador) Sanmartin; and sister: Zoila Sanmartin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Guadalupe at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, CT 06010 on Saturday (January 20, 2018) at 10 AM. Burial will follow with a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (January 19, 2018) between 6 and 9 PM. Please visit Guadalupe’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

