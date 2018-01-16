Obituaries: John James Scott, Jr.

John James Scott, Jr., 86 years old, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2018. Born on July 24, 1931, in Bridgeport, John was the son to the late John and Anna (Kuhar) Scott, Sr. He was the loving husband of Constance “Connie” (Mather) Scott for 17 years.

John was an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America; served as a sergeant in the United States Army; was a long time lithography master craftsman for the former T.B. Simmonds graphic shop in Hartford; and the sole-proprietor of Photographs by Scott. John had a life-long passion for photography, often conducted portrait classes and presented advanced photographic techniques to area camera clubs. A camera was always well within his reach. He was a member of the Bristol Elks Lodge #1010, Canton Camera Club and The Macintosh Club in Plainville. John was an avid NASCAR and UCONN women’s basketball watcher. He enjoyed bird watching, lobster rolls at Lobster Landing and spending his time with his family. John will be missed by all.

Besides his wife, John is survived by his sons Thomas J. Scott and his wife Leona of Terryville, John “Jack” J. Scott and his wife Tina of Willington; daughters Susan Tedesco and her husband Thomas of Orlando, Kathy Myers and her husband Lawerence of Bristol; grandchildren Christina Teaman and her husband Daniel of VA, Joseph Scott and his wife Willow of Northfield, James “Aaron” Scott and his wife Rachel of Danbury, Tammy Weaver and her husband Patrick of Orlando, Suzanne Tedesco and her partner Melissa Jones of Orlando, Krystal Myers of Bristol; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; brother David F. Scott and his wife Christine of FL and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Katherine (Walsh) Scott.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2018 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. John’s funeral will begin on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 9:15 a.m., from the funeral home and will proceed to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal service and interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to: Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614-2256 or online www.elks.org. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo; please visit John’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.