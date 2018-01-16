Obituaries: Thomas L. Jordan

Thomas L. Jordan, 72, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at his home in the presence of his family. He was the husband of the late Gwendolyn (Moore) Jordan who passed in 2011.

Thomas was born in Suffolk, VA a son of the late Herbert and Leanna Jordan. He was retired from Yarde Metals as a material handler. He enjoyed body building and his family.

He leaves his daughters, Alisa, Ivy and Pam Jordan; a sister, Paulette Watson and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially his little buddy Ja-Mai Owens, age 3 of Bristol. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date. O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Thomas’ memorial webpage at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com