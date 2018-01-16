Water awareness event to feature DiCaprio documentary

Leonardo DiCaprio’s film “Before the Flood” will be shown as part of this year’s Water Awareness event Jan. 27, sponsored by Pequabuck River Watershed Association.

“Before the Flood” is a star-studded rally for the need to save the world from apocalyptic climate change. Hosted by Oscar-winning actor and UN Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio, the movie cameos individuals from every facet of society in both developing and developed nations who provide unique, impassioned and pragmatic views on what must be done to adapt to our changing planet.

The water awareness event will begin with display tables staffed by local environmental organizations and a community discussion will follow the movie. Talk one-on-one with representatives from 350CT.org, City of Bristol Water Department, Farmington River Watershed Association, Pequabuck River Watershed Association, Save Our Water CT.org, and Sierra Club Connecticut.

The event is free and light refreshments will be served.

The event is Saturday, Jan. 27 at Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Table displays open at 10:30 a.m., movie screening at 11 a.m.

More information can be found on Facebook or by contacting MaryRydingsward@gmail.com or (860)670-4761.