Bristol students receive numerous awards

At the The 27th annual Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards, the largest juried student art exhibition in the state, the Bristol Public Schools won 13 awards.

Bristol’s Gold Key award winner is Michael Goff. Also, he received the CAAA – Best in Printmaking for Group 1.

Bristol Central High School

Tiffany Bartlett, Ceramics and Glass, Three Cups, Honorable Mention, Brandon Zanauskas

Logan Holtz, Ceramics and Glass, Pumpkin, Honorable Mention, Brandon Zanauskas

Kiana Lowe, Ceramics and Glass, Pumpkin, Honorable Mention, Brandon Zanauskas

Bristol Eastern High School

Jayda Norton, Painting, Nine Boxes, Silver Key, John Morfis

Chippens Hill Middle School

Pushpita Hossain, Printmaking, Cherry Blossom, Silver Key, Brian Troccolo

Pushpita Hossain, Painting, My Eyes, Honorable Mention, Brian Troccolo

Greene-Hills School

Michael Goff, Printmaking, Tiny Dancer, Gold Key, CAAA Best in Printmaking-Group 1, Joseph Johnson

Taylor Szlaban, Printmaking, Nature’s Puzzle, Silver Key, Joseph Johnson

Northeast Middle School

Faith Boilard, Printmaking, Lighthouse and Boat, Honorable Mention, Sarah May

Sarah Cody, Printmaking, Pastel Fish, Honorable Mention, Sarah May

Erica Guzman, Printmaking, Fish Pattern, Honorable Mention, Sarah May

Samantha Paradis, Printmaking, Turning Fish, Silver Key, Allison Masse

Evan Prince, Printmaking, Colorful Fish, Honorable Mention, Allison Masse

Connecticut Exhibition Site will be at the Silpe Gallery, in Taub Hall, at Hartford Art School, University of Hartford, 200 Bloomfield Ave, West Hartford, 06117.

The exhibit runs now through Feb. 2, weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends, noon to 4 p.m.

The Connecticut Student Awards Presentation will be Sunday, Jan. 28, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln Theater, on the University of Hartford and is a non-ticketed event and open to the public.

The keynote speaker for 2018 will be the Director of the New Britain Museum of American Art, Min Jun Kim. Dr. Dianna R. Wentzell, Connecticut, commissioner of education also will be speaking.

On the day of the ceremony the exhibit is open from noon to 5 p.m., in the Silpe Gallery.