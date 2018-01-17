City man nabbed on drug, weapon charges as he leaves Bristol Central

A Bristol man was arrested on a variety of drug and weapons charges after a detective saw him leaving Bristol Central High School.

Police said that on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7:50 p.m., a city detective observed a male exit the front entrance to Bristol Central High School, 480 Wolcott St. The detective recognized the male as Jose Torres, 37, of Gridley St., Bristol, who had two outstanding arrest warrants for sale of narcotics.

There was a Bristol Central High School girls basketball game in the gym at the time.

Torres was taken into custody by the detective and placed under arrest, the department said. Additional police arrived including another detective, an officer of the Patrol Division, and a Police K-9.

In addition to the two arrest warrants Torres was also charged with possession of narcotics (Cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Police said Torres is a convicted felon and during the investigation, a .380 semi-automatic handgun was found inside a vehicle he had been operating.

Torres was held on a bond of $120,000 for the three arrests. Torres did not make the bond and was to be presented at Bristol Superior Court Wednesday morning.