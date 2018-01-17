Kids listings, starting Jan. 19

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

BRISTOL

AMERICAN GIRL BOOK CLUB WITH KIT. 10 a.m. Stories, crafts, more. Spend the day in 1934 and make new library friends. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

DRAW AND DINOSAUR AND PENGUIN AWARENESS DAY. All day. Lots of coloring. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

PLAINVILLE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE PARTY. 1:30 p.m. Cookie-themed activities and a chocolate chip cookie tasting. If you would like to be one of the bakers featured, call the library. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

MONDAY, JAN. 22

BRISTOL

TURTLE DANCE MUSIC. 10 a.m. “Songs That Count” presents counting songs, hip hop beats, and books to read. Hands-on music, movement, and counting activities. The performers connect with the kids and help them learn with books and visuals about counting and addition. At the end, kids create an original song. Presented by the Bristol School Readiness council. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

INDOOR SAFARI. 6 p.m. Visit jungles of far off lands without leaving the library. Stories, crafts, fun, and more. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24

BRISTOL

WINTERTIME YUMMIES. 10 a.m. Food facts and yummy food creations with Katie Shepherd, food specialist. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6. www.BristolLib.com

PLAINVILLE

THE FANDOM GUILD. 5:30 p.m. A new teen program for ages 13 and up. Participants will learn more about the Fandom Guild, share favorite fandoms, and participate in fun activities. Bring dinner and/ or snacks. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

THURSDAY, JAN. 25

PLAINVILLE

FAMILY DINNER THEATER. 6 p.m. “Despicable Me 3.” Families invited to bring dinner, picnic blankets. Tables provided. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru FEB. 28

PLAINVILLE

SPECIAL READING PROGRAMS FOR THE COMMUNITY. “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” is geared toward children ages birth through preschool. Families are invited to pick up a special reading booklet. No keeping track of book titles and reading a book to your child multiple times counts as multiple times. Families receive free book halfway through and a certificate when you’re through. Additionally, “The Reading Without Walls Challenge.” Readers invited to read a book about a topic that don’t know much about or a book in a format you usually don’t read for fun. Challenge card can be picked up by Feb. 28. Plainville Public Library’s Children’s Department, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450. ebajrami@libraryconnection.info

ONGOING

BRISTOL

KIDS FREE MUSIC WORKSHOP AND KID’S OPEN MIKE. Sundays, 2 to 6 p.m. Provided piano, amp, P.A., mikes, drums, organ, music stands. T-Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol. (860) 584-0448.

KIDS CLUBS, JR AND SR HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.