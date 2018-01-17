Miscellaneous listings, starting Jan. 19

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

BRISTOL

SINGLES SNOWFLAKE DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress and door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

BRISTOL

THE VILLAGE OF FORESTVILLE: A SIX-PART JOURNEY INTO ITS PAST WITH TOM DICKAU. 1:30 p.m. Multi-media presentation. Dickau is past president of the Bristol Historical Society. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Light refreshments. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross. Free.

COLLECTION OF BRISTOL PUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOKS WILL BE DISPLAYED. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Exhibit includes photographs of sports, teachers, prom, and graduation pictures from the Bristol High School Torch, The Bristol Central Torch, and the Bristol Eastern Lance. From 1930 to present. Bristol Public Library, Bristol History Room, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787.

AVID ADVENTURES: WINTER ORIENTEERING, MAPS, GPS, COMPASS. 10 to 11 a.m. For older teens and adults. Learn about orienteering, the sport of navigating with maps, GPS, and compass. $5 for adult members and $3 for children members (12 and under) and seniors (65 and up). Non-members, $10 for adults and $6 for children (12 and under) and seniors (65 and up). Barnes Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. www.ELCCT.org

THURSDAY, JAN. 25

BRISTOL

THE COURANT IN CONNECTICUT HISTORY. 1 p.m. Presented by Christopher Keating, Hartford Courant bureau chief. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023. www.BristolLib.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

PLAINVILLE

UCONN WOMEN VS. TULANE BASKETBALL. Leave Our Lady of Mercy at 9 to 9:30 a.m. Game is noon. Departure at 4 p.m. Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs. $60 per person. humaia@aol.com

SUNDAY, JAN. 28

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Collinsville Trail, Main Street, Collinsville. Take a walk after go to lunch. No charge for walk. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Amici Italian Grill, 401 West Main St., Avon. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

FEB. 13-MARCH 27

BRISTOL

COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM CLASS. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For those who want to volunteer in the community, during disasters, during emergencies, during weather related event. Once you complete the class, you have the option of joining Bristol CERT, which is trained to provide rapid and safe care for residents to provide support to the city’s emergency personnel in the event of a major incident or large scale disaster. The class is sponsored by FEMA. Fire Station 4, 17 Vincent P. Kelly Rd., Bristol. Register. Seating is limited. Ronrob0413@comcast.net.

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1,379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1,849. (860) 747-1732.

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

BRISTOL

THE VILLAGE OF FORESTVILLE: A SIX-PART JOURNEY INTO ITS PAST WITH TOM DICKAU. 1:30 p.m. Multi-media presentation. Dickau is past president of the Bristol Historical Society. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Register. Light refreshments. (860) 584-7790. BristolLib.com/manross. Free.

APRIL 14-21

PLAINVILLE

TOUR HISTORIC SOUTH, SAVANNAH, GA. AND CHARLESTON, S.C. Sponsored by the Plainville AARP. Trip includes 2.5 hour Historic Trolley Tour, Village Shrimp Boat excursion, eat at Paula Deen’s Creek House Restaurant, visit the Citadel, Charleston Tea Plantation on Wadmawlaw Island, Baltimore Inner Harbor. $1,600 per person. humaia@aol.com

NOW thru JAN. 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY AMY AMELIA WHITE OF HADDAM. “Beauty from Ashes.” The Gallery at The Orchards, second floor, The Orchards of Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

BARGAIN CENTER OPEN. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. $5 bag sale still on. Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol.