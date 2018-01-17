Obituaries: Judy Schwabenbauer

Judy (Murphy) Schwabenbauer, 57, of Bristol, died on Sunday (January 14, 2018) at Countryside Manor. Judy was born in New Britain on July 8, 1960 and was a daughter of the late Joseph Franklin Murphy and Louise Marie (Burbee) Murphy. She was raised in Bristol and attended Bristol schools. She formerly lived in Bolivar, New York for several years before recently returning to Bristol. She enjoyed the company of her friends, cooking, and going to the beach with friends and loved ones. Judy leaves her son: Aaron Schwabenbauer of Bristol; her daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Don Hudgell of Carson, Iowa; a sister: Beatrice Bartucca of Fort Fairfield, ME; two brothers: Joseph Murphy, Jr. of Lewiston, ME, and Robert Earl Murphy and wife, Rhonda of Auburn, ME; a beloved granddaughter: Sara; step-father: Charles Gray and his wife, Sharon; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: Richard Murphy. Funeral services will be held on Friday (January 19, 2017) at 11 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Bolivar, NY. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday between 6 and 8 PM. Please visit Judy’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

