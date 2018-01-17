Obituaries: Regina H. Mulawka

Regina H. (Zebrowski) Mulawka, 96, of Bristol, widow of Chester J. Mulawka passed away Tuesday January 16, 2018 at the Bristol Hospital.

Regina was born January 18, 1921 in Terryville, CT., daughter of the late Joseph and Marciana (Dobrzelecki) Zebrowski. Prior to her retirement in 1986 she was employed by Associated Spring of Bristol. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol and member of the Ladies Guild of the church, she also worked at St. Stanislaus Bingo and Dozynki for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Ryan of Bristol who was mom’s loving caretaker; her son, Chester Mulawka Jr. of San Francisco, CA; her grandson Kevin Ryan and his wife Lori of Bluffton, SC and her great grandchildren, Jacob and Camden.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Monday morning Jan 22nd from 9:30AM until leaving for St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, 06010, or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation on behalf of Jacob Ryan at WWW.JDRF.COM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com