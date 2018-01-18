Obituaries: Patrick Dominick Magliulo

Patrick “Pat” Dominick Magliulo, 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Janurary13, 2018 at Sheridan Woods Health Care Center in Bristol.

Pat was born in Amityville, New York on April 7, 1959 son of Vincent Magliulo and the late Mary (Costanzo) Magliulo who passed in January 2017. He spent most of his life working on cars, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Besides his father of Bristol, Pat is survived by his children, Carol Magliulo, Megan Roman, Lori Magliulo, Shane Magliulo, Cody Magliulo, and Morgan Magliulo, five grandchildren, Terrell Magliulo, Annalyse Roman, Efrain Roman, Charlie Boddie and Bryson Boddie and siblings Donna Magliulo, Theresa Potter, Kathy Lavigne, Susan Dattile, Mary Rice, and Vinny Magliulo. He is also survived by former wife and friend, Karen Magliulo.

A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew Church, Forestville and interment was private. O'Brien Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.