Obituaries: Rita J. Huntley

Rita J. (St. Pierre) Huntley, 60, of Bristol, died on Tuesday (January 16, 2018). Rita was born in Bristol on February 7, 1957 and was a daughter of the late Wilfred St. Pierre and Lucienne (Parent) St. Pierre Cyr. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and drove a school bus for First Student for several years. Rita was loved by all and was known to have a big heart. She enjoyed fishing and the time she spent with her family at Black Rock State Park. Rita leaves two beloved daughters: Lisa Acevedo and Victor, and Lynn Huntley and Manuel Hostos, all of Bristol; a brother: Robert St. Pierre of Bristol; a sister: Carol Daigneault of Vermont; ten grandchildren: Kayla Acevedo, Christopher, Eilijah, Jayden Useforge, Chelsea Acevedo, Jozlyn Useforge, Michael O’Brien, Josiah Useforge, Justis, and Junius Moreno; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by a sister, Joyce St. Pierre. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the home of Crysta and Adam Piasecki, 197 Morningside Drive East, Bristol between 2 and 7 PM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Rita’s memorial tribute at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

