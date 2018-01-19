Police blotter for Jan. 19

Bristol police reported the following arrests:
- Stephanie Huffman Beauchamp, 52, of 35 Seaside Ave., Guilford, Conn., was arrested Friday Jan. 5, and charged with one count of criminal violation of a restraining order.
- Terri A Fawcett, 30, of 111 Shawn Dr., Bristol was arrested on Saturday Jan. 6, and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Joseph Myers, 34, of 126 Wilcox St., Bristol was arrested on Saturday Jan. 6, and charged with conspiracy to commit sxith larceny and criminal liability acts of another/sixth degree larceny.
- Juan Jose-Cruz Cedillo, 45, of 28 Willoughby St., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 6, and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.
- Carina Carmen Cruz, 27, of 489 Wolcott St., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 6, and charged with breach of peace in the second degree.
- Amanda Haley, 31, of 184 Farmington Ave., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 6, and charged with breach of peace in the second degree.
- Jeremy Mark Shaw, 30, of 184 Farmington Ave., Bristol was arrested on Saturday Jan. 6, and charged with breach of peace in the second degree.
- Brian K. Kemp, 32, of 216 Park St., Bristol was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 6, and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Anthony Dale Arpin, 19, of 13 Williams St., Bristol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 7, and charged with criminal trespassing of the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and criminal violation of a protective order.
- Sean McPhee, 27, address not currently available, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 7, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance or more than a half ounce of cannabis, criminal trespassing of the first degree, tampering with or fabricating, breach of peace in the second degree, interfering with a 911 call, and violation of a protective order.
- Lorenzo C. Olen, 42, of 18 Wayland St., Hartford was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 7, and charged with violation of probation and failure to respond to infraction.
- Katarina Renee Soucy, 19, of 117 King St., Bristol was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 7, and charged with failure to obey control signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance or more than a half ounce of cannabis.
- Matthew J. Vaichus, 24, of 29 George St., Bristol was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 7, and charged with breach of peace in the second degree and assault in the third degree.
- Jefferey Behrmann, 28, of 11 S Westwood Rd., Ansonia was arrested on Monday, Jan. 8, and charged with criminal violation of a protective order/threatening, criminal violation of a protective order, and criminal violation of a restraining order.
- Michael Charest, 19, of 22 Seminary St., Bristol was arrested on Monday, Jan. 8, and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, interfering with an officer, assault of public safety or emergency medical personnel (peace officer, fire marshal and EMS), breach of peace in the second degree, intimidation based on bigotry or bias, and threatening in the second degree.
- Vincent Wojtusik, 63, of 57 Kenney St., Bristol was arrested on Monday, Jan. 8, and charged with breach of peace in the second degree.
- David Arroyo, 25, or 62 Stonegate Rd., New Britain was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and charged with fraud use of an automated teller machine, illegal use of a credit card, identity theft in the third degree, breach of peace of the second, coercion, and assault of the third.
- Shawn M. Belden, 29, or 74 Wooding St., Bristol was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- William Burns, 36, of 44 Maurice St., Bristol was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and charged with larceny 6.
- Michael F. Nadeau, 55, of 7 Andrews St/, Bristol was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and charged with larceny 6.