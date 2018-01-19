Teen reported missing

Asia Jones, 16, of Bristol has been reported as missing. Jones was last seen/heard from on Jan. 16..

Jones is described as a black female, approximately 5’2”, 105 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair with blue highlights. She was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, black-colored jeans and dark brown knee-high combat boots.

A Silver Alert has been initiated for Jones. Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at (860)584-3011.

