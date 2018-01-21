Fire report for Jan. 19

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents:

Jan. 5

Clark Avenue and Terryville Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup

17 Hull St., water or steam leak, 50 Lillian Rd., lock-out.

25 Country Lane, Carbon monoxide incident.

65 Maureen Dr., heat from short circuit, defective/ worn.

180 Riverside Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

80 Peck Lane, electrical wiring/ equipment problem other.

147 Martin Rd., fuel burner/ boiler malfunction, fire confined.

208 Maxine Rd., lock-out.

34 Mare Rd., lock-out.

29 Collier Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

480 Wolcott St., fuel burner/ boiler malfunction, fire confined.

18 Ingraham St., system malfunction, other.

Jan. 6

210 Redstone Hill Rd., power line down.

Hill Street and James P. Casey Road, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

588 Burlington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

42 Fairview Ave., lock-out.

200 Blakeslee St., assist police or other governmental agency.

280 Riverside Ave., lock-out.

16 Eastview St., water or steam leak.

209 Summer St., gas leak.

121 Lyons Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

19 Neal Court, Plainville, cover assignment, standby, moveup.

Jan. 7

565 Clark Ave., lock-in.

683 Farmington Ave., water or steam leak.

1660 Stafford Ave., water or steam leak.

183 West St., alarm system activation, no fire.

125 South St., Ext. lock0out.

534 North Main St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Jan. 8

94 Winding Brook Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

610 Burlington Ave., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

475 Broad St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Milton Road and Charles Street, combustible, flammable gas, liquid condition, other.

411 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

780 James P. Casey Rd., sprinkler activation, no fire-uninentional.

60 Woodbridge Rd., false alarm or false call.

575 Broad St., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

41 Brewster Rd., water or steam leak.

58 Wood St., water problem, other.

218 Maxine Rd., power line down.

40 Oehler Dr., water or steam leak.

Pine Street and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

75 Laird Dr., water or steam leak.

76 Belgian Circle, CO detector activation due to malfunction.

820 Matthews St., water or steam leak.

165 School St., water evacuation.

131 North Main St., system malfunction, other.

Jan. 9

705 Lake Ave., water problem, other.

139 Center St., water problem, other.

30 Cottage St., water problem, other.

139 Center St., overpressure rupture of steam pipe or pipe line.

575 Broad St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

65 Wolcott St., water problem, other.

7 Pardee St., water problem, other.

213 Prospect St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

Emmett Street and Broad Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

151 Hill St., dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire.

Jan. 10

111 Union St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

51 Prospect St., water or steam leak.

41 Brewster Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

354 Divinity St., hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

225 Bayberry Dr., electrical wiring/ equipment problem other.

256 Belridge Rd., gas leak.

191 Park St., dispatched and cancelled en route.

109 Seymour St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Stafford Avenue and Stevens Street, good intent call, other.

Jan. 11

200 Blakeslee St., dispatched and cancelled en route. 29 Madison Dr., alarm system activation, no fire- unintentional.

29 Madison Dr., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

45 Middle St., person in distress, other.

Willis Street and South Street, dispatched and cancelled en route.

576 Farmington Ave., water problem, other.

102 Stewart St., alarm system activation, no fire-unintentional.

81 Grove Ave., removal of victims from stalled elevator.

14 Candy Lane, hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

357 Birch St., electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.

131 Burlington Ave., unauthorized burning.

Jan. 12

183 Tuttle Rd., water or steam leak.

Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

110 Oakridge Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.