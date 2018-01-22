Obituary: Susan (Wilkins) Sargis, 62

Susan (Wilkins) Sargis, 62, passed away in her home on Friday, Jan. 19 after a long battle with lung cancer.

She was born in New Britain on Dec. 2, 1955. She was the daughter of Donald Wilkins and the late Viola (Martin) Wilkins. She was a faithful member of Faith Living Church in Plantsville.

She is survived by her two children, Amanda Sargis of New Britain with longtime boyfriend Daniel James and Sam Sargis of Southington with his fiancé Ashley Duenas; two grandchildren, Tayden Isaac James and Sam George Sargis Jr.; her three sisters, Janet Graver, Donna Marek, and Robin Pelletier; her brother, David Wilkins; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.