Chamber hosts Labor Dept. rep to discuss funding ops, financial incentives

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce will hold a breakfast seminar in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Labor on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The program runs from 8 to 10 a.m. at The DoubleTree by Hilton in Bristol. The seminar is $20 and includes breakfast.

The Department of Labor will discuss available funding opportunities and financial incentive programs. Attendees will learn how to partner with educational institutions to help meet workforce needs. Additionally, the Department of Labor will review other services they offer at no cost to businesses.

If you are interested in attending, contact the Chamber at (860) 584-4718 or by email at info@centralctchambers.org. You can also register online at www.centralctchambers.org.