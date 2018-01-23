Obituaries: Donald John Aiudi

Donald John Aiudi, 83, of Bristol, beloved husband of Marion (Geitner) Aiudi, died Thursday (January 18, 2018). Born in New Britain on July 29, 1934, he was the son of John Aiudi, a New Britain police officer and Alicia (Chiapinni) Aiudi. A graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven and the University of Hartford, Donald worked in Human Resources in the private sector before joining the Administrative Services Division of the State of Connecticut in 1963, rising to the rank of Chief of Personnel before retiring in 1989. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Claire Sands; four children, Paul Aiudi of Weehawken, New Jersey, Jonathan Aiudi of Bristol, Ellen Valentin and her husband Henry of Burlington, and Alicia Aiudi of New Britain; six grandchildren, Alexandra and Sean Aiudi, Kelly, Elana and Connor Valentin, and Rachel Reese, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his brother, Dante J. Aiudi Sr., formerly of Middletown, and stepchildren Joseph and Jennifer Sweeney. The family extends a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Hartford Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit for the dedicated, professional and dignified care extended to Donald during the last days of his life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 10AM at St. Joseph Church in Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Wednesday between 8:30 and 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Catholic Charities (www.catholiccharitiesusa.org). Please visit Donald’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.