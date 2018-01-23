Obituaries: Joseph Odell Barney

Joseph Odell Barney, 67, of Bristol, loving husband of Sabrina (Calabro) Barney, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 21, 2018. Joseph was born in Waterville, Maine on February 27, 1950 to Leo and the late Joyce (Mills) Barney.

Joseph was a Vietnam Veteran and was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Besides spending time with his family and loyal dog, Laya, he cherished his role as “Pepe” to his two granddaughters, Morgan and Taylor.

In addition to his beloved wife and father, Joseph is survived by his son: Joseph Barney Jr. of Florida; his two daughters and son-in-law: Jennifer and Brian Labbe of Bristol, Cameron Barney of Boston: step-daughter and stepson-in-law: Jessica and Erling Velazquez of Bristol: two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Dean Barney of Bristol, Ed and Selena Barney of North Carolina, Pam Marquez of Bristol; one sister and two brothers-in-law: Lisa and Sam Faraclas of Plantsville, Francis Gremmo of Manchester; his three grandchildren: Evan Barney, Morgan and Taylor Labbe; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, Joseph is predeceased by his two sisters: Nancy Gremmo and Rhonda Pagani.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VA Medical Center, 555 Willard Ave, Newington, CT 06111.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (January 26, 2018) at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol followed by Military Honors. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday (January 25, 2018) between 5 and 7 PM. Please visit Joseph’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com