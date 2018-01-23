Obituaries: Raymond Hamelin

Bristol, Mr. Raymond Hamelin, 90, of Bristol, passed away, Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at Village Green of Bristol. He was the husband of the late Mary V. (Velardo) Hamelin

He was born in Bristol, CT on September 19, 1927 the son of the late Ernest and Josephine Hamelin.

Ray resided in Bristol his whole life and retired from Union 777 after 45 years. He served in the United State Air Corp. as a photographer. He served as governor of the Moose Lodge for 8 years.

He is survived by four sons, Paul and his wife Janice Hamelin of Southington, James and his wife Donna Hamelin of Florida, Rodney and Roger Hamelin of Bristol. Eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

The Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.