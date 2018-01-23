Obituaries: Ronny A. Brunelle

Ronny A. Brunelle, 56, of Bristol, loving husband of Tammy (George) Brunelle, passed away at Bristol Hospital on Sunday (January 21, 2018). Ronny was born in Bristol on December 29, 1961 to Roger and Carol (Gustafson) Brunelle. When Ronny was not working as a pipefitter, he enjoyed spending his time pursuing several hobbies. Ronny could be found enjoying his motorcycle, appreciating vintage cars and trucks, collecting one of a number of different items or simply doing one of the crossword puzzles he loved so much. In addition to his wife, Ronny is survived by his son: Ron Brunelle and his fiance Shelby Willette of Bristol; daughter: Kalee Brunelle and her fiance Dan Marquis of Bristol; brother: Ricky Brunelle; sister: Robin Le and her husband Tam Le; Godmother: Joan Usala of Bristol, and many nieces and nephews. Ronny is pre-deceased by his brother Randy Brunelle. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday (January 25, 2018) between 4 and 7 PM followed by a funeral home service at 7 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Angels at Risk (www.angelsatrisk.com). Please visit Ronny’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

